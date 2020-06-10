

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New Jersey Governor announced that he was lifting the stay-at-home order that he had issued in mid-March.



'With more and more of our businesses reopening, we are no longer requiring you to stay at home, but we are asking you to continue being responsible and safe,' Governor Phil Murphy said at a news conference Tuesday.



Murphy urged New Jerseyans to continue wearing face mask and maintain social distancing.



He also said he is signing an Executive Order raising the limit on indoor and outdoor gatherings, effective immediately.



At indoor gatherings, 25 percent of a building's capacity or 50 people (whichever number is lower) will be permitted.



Limit on outdoor gatherings will be raised to 100 people.



This will most probably increased to 250 people on June 22 and to 500 people on July 3.



'I anticipate being able to raise the limit on outdoor non-protest and non-religious gatherings - unless we see a significant uptick in new COVID19 cases,' he later said on Twitter.



Schools planning graduations have been advised to prepare for a 500-person limit by July 6.



The Executive Order allows for greater indoor religious services.



It also allows outdoor gatherings of more than 100 persons for First Amendment-protected outdoor activities - such as political protests or outdoor religious services.



Swimming pools can be opened on June 22.



All outdoor recreational and entertainment businesses that were previously closed will be allowed to re-start functioning, with the exceptions of amusement parks, water parks, and arcades.



Murphy told reporters that the state has seen a 44 percent decline in new hospitalizations and a 37 percent fall in the number of patients admitted in the hospital since May 25.



New Jersey is the second worst-affected state in the United States, where 12214 coronavirus deaths and 164497 infections were reported so far, as per the Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



