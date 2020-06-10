

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Inc.'s Chief Executive Elon Musk is urging his company to start 'volume production' of the Tesla Semi commercial trucks, according to reports citing a memo by Musk to his employees. The Tesla Semi is the company's first electric heavy-duty truck.



'It's time to go all out and bring the Tesla Semi to volume production. It's been in limited production so far, which has allowed us to improve many aspects of the design,' Musk reportedly said in the memo.



According to the reports, Musk added in the memo that production of the battery and powertrain of the truck will take place at Giga Nevada, while most of the other work will probably occur in other states. However, the CEO has not specified a timeline for the production.



Tesla unveiled the Tesla Semi in November 2017. At that time, Musk had said the truck would go into production by 2019.



However, while reporting its first-quarter results in late April, Tesla said it was shifting its first Semi deliveries to 2021.



Meanwhile, Nikola, an Arizona-based manufacturer of battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, said last week that it has completed its business combination with VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. The company's shares began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol, 'NKLA'.



Nikola said it expects to generate revenue by 2021 with the roll out of its Nikola Tre Class 8 BEV, followed by the Nikola Two Class 8 FCEV starting in 2023.



In May 2018, Nikola had filed a lawsuit against Tesla alleging patent infringement. In a court filing, Nikola said that Tesla's Semi was 'substantially similar' to its own Nikola One design and that Tesla copied Nikola's patents.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TESLA-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de