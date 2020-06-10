

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines (UAL) has become the first major U.S. airline to ask all passengers to complete a health self-assessment during their check-in process.



Based on recommendations from the Cleveland Clinic, the 'Ready-to-Fly' checklist asks customers to confirm they have not experienced COVID-19-related symptoms in the 14 days prior to flying.



'As people are returning to their daily activities during the COVID-19 pandemic, their health and safety - as well as the health and safety of others - should continue to be top-of-mind,' said Dr. James Merlino, Chief Clinical Transformation Officer at Cleveland Clinic, a nonprofit academic medical center and a United CleanPlus advisor. 'Our health experts are pleased to play a role in helping people travel more safely and we worked closely with United to develop a health self-assessment for its customers to better ensure precautions are taken before beginning their journey.'



In accordance with guidance set forth by Cleveland Clinic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO), the Ready-to-Fly checklist requires customers to click 'Accept' to indicate they have reviewed the checklist during the digital check-in process on the United mobile app, United.com, on a United kiosk, or by reviewing and verbally confirming when checking-in with an agent at the airport to receive a boarding pass.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

UNITED AIRLINES-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de