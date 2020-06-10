

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets ended lower on Wednesday as investors largely stayed away on the sidelines, choosing to wait for the Federal Reserve's policy announcement and its views on economic outlook.



A report from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) that said the global economy is undergoing the deepest recession since the Great Depression in the 1930s due to the coronavirus, or Covid-19, pandemic, also weighed on the markets.



As restrictions begin to ease, the path to economic recovery remains highly uncertain and vulnerable to a second wave of infections, the Paris-based think tank said in its latest Economic Outlook, published on Wednesday.



The OECD, considering the possibility of a second wave of infections, has provided two equally possible economic scenarios. Global economic activity is expected to fall 6% in 2020 if a second wave of infections is avoided. The world economy will expand 5.2% in 2021, it says.



But global GDP will fall more sharply by 7.6% this year before rising 2.8% year in case of a second outbreak of virus triggering a return to lockdowns, the OECD said.



The pan European Stoxx 600 ended down 0.38%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged down 0.1%, while Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 shed 0.7% and 0.82%, respectively. Switzerland's SMI declined 0.37%.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Greece, Portugal and Spain posted sharp to moderate losses.



Czech Republic, Ireland, Netherlands, Russia and Sweden ended with modest losses, while Denmark, Norway, Poland and Turkey closed higher.



In the German market, Lufthansa plunged more than 6.5%. Continental, Thyssenkrupp and Covestro lost 2.2 to 3.2%, while HeidelbergCement, BASF and Volkswagen lost 1.6 to 1.8%.



On the other hand, RWE and Deutsche Bank gained 2.5% and 1.9%, respectively. Vonovia ended nearly 1% up.



In France, Unibail Rodamco lost about 7%. Technip, Societe Generale, Accor, Michelin, ArcelorMittal, Publicis Groupe, Sodexo and Engie declined 3 to 5%. Renault, Peugeot, BNP Paribas and Essilor also ended sharply lower.



Meanwhile, Worldline, Vivendi, Veolia, Atos and LVMH shares gained 1 to 2.3%.



Among the stocks in U.K.'s FTSE 100 index, Carnival ended more than 10% down. IAG, TUI, Melrose, M&G and Meggitt lost 6 to 8%. Whitbread, Rolls-Royce Holdings, EasyJet, BP and Royal Bank also ended sharply lower.



On the other hand, British American Tobacco, Hargreaves Lansdown, Hikma Pharmaceutical, Rentokil, Imperial Brands, Intertek and Tesco ended stronger by 2 to 3.1%.



Shares of Netherlands-based food delivery company Just Eat Takeaway plummeted 13% after the firm confirmed it was in advanced talks to merge with U.S. rival Grubhub.



Back to economic news, OECD expects Eurozone GDP to plunge by 11.5% this year if a second wave breaks out, and by over 9% even if a second hit is avoided. Germany's GDP will decline 8.8% this year if a second Covid-19 outbreak requires further containment measures or prolongs uncertainty. At the same time, the fall in GDP is estimated at 6.6% if the virus subsides by the summer.



If the pandemic is contained by the summer, France GDP will contract about 11.4% this year and rebound by 7.7% in 2021. Yet, if there is a second outbreak, GDP is projected to decrease 14.1% in 2020 and to recover by 5.2% next year.



For the U.K., it projects GDP to fall by 14% this year if there is a second virus outbreak. If there is no second attack, the GDP will likely fall 11.5% this year, according to OECD's projection.



Data from the statistical office Insee showed French industrial production declined sharply in April due to the containment measures related to coronavirus pandemic. Industrial production dropped 20.1% from March, when output was down 16.2%. Economists had forecast a monthly fall of 20% in April.



Similarly, manufacturing output decreased 21.9 % on a monthly basis after easing 18.3% in March.



The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates and policy unchanged, but traders will pay close attention to the accompanying statement for clues about future policy changes.



The central bank is also due to provide its first economic projections since the coronavirus crisis began, which could impact traders' generally optimistic outlook for a quick economic recovery.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

