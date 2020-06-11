

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will on Thursday release May figures for credit card spending, setting the pace for a light day in Asia-Pacific economic activity. In April, overall credit card spending was down 46.8 percent on month and 47.5 percent on year.



Japan will see Q1 results for the large manufacturing index from BSI; in the three months prior, the index score was -17.2.



Australia will see June projections for the consumer price forecast from the Melbourne Institute. Inflation is seen higher by 4.2 percent, accelerating from 3.4 percent in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

