

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Walt Disney plans to reopen the Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure park on July 17, after they remained closed for months amid the coronavirus pandemic.



The theme park is set to reopen on July 17, exactly 65 years after it first opened, Disney said.



Disney also plans to reopen its Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and Paradise Pier Hotel on July 23.



In addition, Downtown Disney District, an area for visitors featuring restaurants and shops, will begin reopening on July 9.



The reopenings are pending state and local government approvals.



Disney said that theme park capacity will be significantly limited to comply with governmental requirements and promote physical distancing.



Disneyland Resort will be reopened with enhanced health and safety measures. The Disneyland Resort visitors including annual passholders will have to obtain a reservation for park entry in advance, the company said.



The company has temporarily stopped new ticket sales, annual passport sales and renewals.



Certain experiences that draw large group gatherings - such as parades and nighttime spectaculars - will be temporarily unavailable. Similarly, character meet and greets will not be available. But characters will be in the parks in new ways to entertain and delight visitors, the company said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WALT DISNEY-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de