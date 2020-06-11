

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Nokia corp. (NOK) said Thursday that Kristian Pullola will step down as chief financial officer and leave the Group Leadership Team on August 31, 2020.



Pullola will remain with the company until around the end of the year to ensure a smooth transition. He has served as chief financial officer of the company since January 2017.



The company also said that it has appointed Marco Wirén as its chief financial officer and member of the Group Leadership Team. He will join the company on September 1, 2020.



Wirén, who will be based at the company's headquarters in Espoo, Finland, is currently President of Wärtsilä Energy and Executive Vice President of Wärtsilä Group.



Wirén has held a number of chief financial officer and other senior financial roles, including chief financial officer of Wärtsilä Group; chief financial officer of SSAB Group; and chief financial officer of Eltel Networks.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NOKIA-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de