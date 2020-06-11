

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's large business firms' sentiment deteriorated sharply in the second quarter, according to business outlook survey conducted by the Cabinet Office and the Ministry of Finance.



The index for business conditions among large companies declined to -47.6 in the second quarter from -10.1 in the previous quarter. However, conditions are expected to improve in the next quarter, with the score rising to -6.6 points.



The conditions index among large manufacturers plunged to -52.3 from -17.2 a quarter ago. The outlook index for third quarter rose to -7.9.



The non-manufacturers index came in at -45.3 versus -6.6 in the preceding period. The outlook index advanced to -6.0.



The survey was conducted on May 15 among 10,211 business enterprises.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de