

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's consumer prices remained stable in May, data from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index remained unchanged year-on-year in May, after a 0.4 percent decrease in April. Economists had expected a 0.4 percent fall.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.6 percent in May, after a 0.3 percent decline in the preceding month. Economists had expected a 0.4 percent rise.



The CPI with fixed interest rate, or CPIF, remained unchanged annually in May, following a 0.4 percent decrease in the prior month. Economists had expected a 0.4 percent decline.



On a monthly basis, the CPIF increased 0.6 percent in May, after a 0.3 percent fall in the previous month. This was the largest monthly growth since 2001. Economists had expected a 0.3 percent rise.



