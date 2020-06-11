

PRETORIA (dpa-AFX) - South Africa's manufacturing output declined in March, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Thursday.



Manufacturing output fell 5.4 percent year-on-year in March, following a 2.3 percent decline in February. This was the biggest fall in three months.



The biggest negative contribution came mainly from basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal products, metal products and machinery, petroleum, chemical products, rubber and plastic products, motor vehicles, parts and accessories and other transport equipment.



On a month-on-month basis, manufacturing output fell 1.2 percent in March but slower than the 2.6 percent decline in the preceding month.



For the three months period ended in March, manufacturing output fell 2.1 percent, following a 2.5 percent decrease in the previous three months.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

