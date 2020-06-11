

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The total coronavirus cases in the United States crossed the 2 million mark.



With 19958 additional cases reporting in the last 24 hours, the number of people infected with the deadly disease in the country rose to 2000,464, , according to Johns Hopkins University's 6:45 a.m. ET update Thursday.



Infections are still rising in at least 20 states even as restrictions continue to be relaxed, reports say.



With 847 more deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total death toll in the U.S. reached 112924.



It is likely to top 200,000 by September, a leading expert warned. 'Even if we don't have increasing cases, even if we keep things flat, it's reasonable to expect that we're going to hit 200,000 deaths sometime during the month of September,' Ashish Jha, the head of Harvard's Global Health Institute, said in an interview to CNN.



In his opinion, the United States was the only major country to ease restrictions and reopen without getting its case growth to a controlled level.



New York (30542 deaths, 380156 infections), New Jersey (12377 deaths, 165346 infections), Michigan (5955 deaths, 65182 infections), Massachusetts (7454 deaths, 104156 infections), Louisiana (2968 deaths, 44030 infections), Illinois (6095 deaths, 129837 infections), Pennsylvania (6062 deaths, 81316 infections), California (4854 deaths, 139715 infections), Connecticut (4120 deaths, 44347 infections), Texas (1905 deaths, 80777 infections), Georgia (2329 deaths, 53980 infections), Virginia (1514 deaths, 52177 infections), Maryland (2844 deaths, 59465 infections), Florida (2801 deaths, 67371 infections), Indiana (2355 deaths, 38337 infections), Ohio (2459 deaths, 39575 infections), Colorado (1572 deaths, 28484 infections), Minnesota (1267 deaths, 28869 infections), Arizona (1101 deaths, 29852 infections)and Washington (1176 deaths, 24354 infections) are the worst-affected U.S. states.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de