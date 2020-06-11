

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ushio America, Inc. recalled about 3,000 units of Indiglow LED T8 Lamps over injury hazard concerns, a statement by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission or (CPSC) showed.



The company said the lamps can overheat causing the glass tube to fall and strike those standing nearby, leading to an injury hazard to them.



The recall involves Ushio America's Indiglow LED T8 backlight lamps, with a 4 feet tube. These are direct drop-in replacements for 30W and 32W T8 fluorescent tubes. USHIO and brand name Indiglow are printed on the lamp.



The company received reports of five incidents involving the lamp tubes overheating and falling to the ground. However, there were no reports of injuries.



The company advised consumers to immediately stop using the lamps and contact the firm for a full refund or a free replacement lamp.



The lamps were manufactured in China and imported in to the U.S. by Cypress, California-based Ushio America Inc. They were sold at Candela Corporation, Bulb America, Atlanta Light Bulbs, Dial Electric, Television Production Services, and, 1000 bulbs.com, and distributors nationwide and online at Ushio.com from March 2017 through March 2018 for about $25.



