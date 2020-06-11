

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Finishing off this week's announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department revealed Thursday that its auction of $19 billion worth of thirty-year bonds attracted average demand.



The thirty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 1.450 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.30.



Last month, the Treasury sold $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds, drawing a high yield of 1.342 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.30.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous thirty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.34.



Earlier this week, the Treasury revealed its auction of $44 billion worth of three-year notes attracted above average demand, while its auction of $29 billion worth of ten-year notes attracted below average demand.



