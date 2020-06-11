

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE) reported earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $1.10 billion, or $2.27 per share. This compares with $0.63 billion, or $1.29 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Adobe Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.19 billion or $2.45 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.2% to $3.13 billion from $2.74 billion last year.



Adobe Systems Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.19 Bln. vs. $0.90 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.45 vs. $1.83 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.33 -Revenue (Q2): $3.13 Bln vs. $2.74 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.40 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.15 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

