

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) revealed earnings for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $28.63 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $96.60 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.7% to $651.96 million from $782.32 million last year.



Lululemon Athletica Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $28.63 Mln. vs. $96.60 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.22 vs. $0.74 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.23 -Revenue (Q1): $651.96 Mln vs. $782.32 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

LULULEMON-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de