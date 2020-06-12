

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will on Friday see May results for the private sector PMI from BusinessNZ, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In April, the PMI score was 26.1.



New Zealand also will see May figures for food prices; in April, food prices were up 1.0 percent on month and 4.4 percent on year.



Indonesia will release May results for its consumer confidence index; in April, the index score was 84.8.



Japan will see final April numbers for industrial production, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 9.1 percent on month and 14.4 percent on year. That follows the 3.7 percent monthly drop and the 5.2 percent yearly decline in the previous reading.



Hong Kong will provide Q1 data for industrial production; in the three months prior, industrial production sank 0.8 percent on quarter and 0.5 percent on year.



