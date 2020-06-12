

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (LPTX) - The biopharmeceutical company focused on cancer treatments jumped nearly 20% after markets closed on Thursday. Leap announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted the company orphan drug designation for DKN-01 for the treatment of gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancer.



Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) - The athletic apparel retailer's stock tanked nearly 7% in extended trading hours Thursday after the company's first-quarter results missed Street estimates. First-quarter profit was $28.63 million or $0.22 per share, down from $96.60 million or $0.74 per share last year. Revenues fell 16.7% to $651.96 million from $782.32 million last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.23 per share on revenues of $688.48 million.



PVH Corp. (PVH) - Shares of the owner of the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands slipped 6% after hours as first-quarter results missed Wall Street consensus hurt largely the COVID-19 pandemic. The company reported a loss of $1.09 billion or $15.37 per share, compared to net income of $82.0 million or $1.08 per share. Adjusted earnings were $3.03 per share with revenue of $1.34 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated a narrower loss of $1.60 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion. PVH said was significantly impact by Covid-the 19 outbreak in the first quarter, and that its wholesale customers' stores were closed for six weeks on average during that time.



Wah Fu Education (WAFU) - Shares of the China-based education-based company dropped 13% in after hours. The company had recorded a significant growth of 217% in regular trading on Thursday morning despite no stock related news to drive the shares.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

LULULEMON-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de