

VEVEY (dpa-AFX) - Nestlé (NSRGY.PK, NSTR.L) is exploring a sale of most of the North America waters business, including brands like Poland Spring and Pure Life, as the Swiss food major shifts focus to better performing brands.



The company expects to complete the strategic review by early in 2021.



The Nestlé Waters business in North America, excluding International brands, had sales of about 3.4 billion Swiss francs in 2019.



The company said will focus on international brands like San Pellegrino and Perrier, as well as functional water, like caffeinated water.



Nestlé Waters is committing to halve its use of virgin plastic by using more recycled PET and supporting the roll out of alternative delivery systems.



The company also pledged to make its entire water portfolio carbon-neutral by 2025.



