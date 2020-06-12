

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Generation Bio Co.(GBIO) said that it has priced its initial public offering of 10.53 million shares at $19.00 per share.



In addition, the company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1.58 million additional shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount and commissions. All of the shares are being offered by Generation Bio.



The company has been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and is expected to begin trading on Friday, June 12, 2020 under the ticker symbol 'GBIO.'



The company expects the gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting the underwriting discount and commissions and other offering expenses, to be approximately $200 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares.



The offering is expected to close on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.



J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, and Cowen are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering. Wedbush PacGrow is acting as lead manager for the offering.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de