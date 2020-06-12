

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (EDIN.L) reported that its loss on ordinary activities after taxation for the year ended 31 March 2020 was 335.10 million pounds or 180.7 pence per basic share, compared to return of 37.46 million pounds or 19.2 pence per share in the previous year.



Revenue return per ordinary share was 27.8 pence, compared to 28.7 pence in the prior year.



Loss before taxation was 333.66 million pounds compared to return of 38.71 million pounds in the prior year.



The company's board proposes to make one appointment this year, taking the Board temporarily to seven members and another appointment during 2021.



