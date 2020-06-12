

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan industrial production declined more than estimated in April, final data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Friday.



Industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 9.8 percent month-on-month in April. According to initial estimate, production was down 9.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, shipments declined 9.5 percent in April, which was revised from -8.8 percent.



Inventories decreased 0.3 percent, as estimated.



The inventory ratio gained 13.6 percent versus the initial estimate of 12.7 percent.



On an annual basis, industrial production declined 15.0 percent in April. According to the initial estimate, output fell 14.4 percent.



Further, data showed that capacity utilization fell 13.3 percent on month in April, and dropped 21.5 percent from a year ago.



