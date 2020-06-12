

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Centene Corp. (CNC) said its adjusted diluted earnings per share for 2020 are now expected to be $4.76 to $4.96, a $0.20 increase at the midpoint. In April, the company projected adjusted earnings per share in a range of $4.56 to $4.76.



For 2020, total revenues are anticipated to be $109.5 billion to $111.9 billion. The company noted that its 2020 total revenues reflect the delay in the startup of the North Carolina contract until 2021. Revenues were previously projected in the range of $110.0 billion to $112.4 billion.



