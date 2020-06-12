

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bonnsu LLC, doing business as Miniware, is recalling about 32,200 units of Miniware Teething Spoons citing chocking risks to infants, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement.



The recall involves teething spoons made from food-grade silicone designed for infants to use during the teething phase, around 4-24 months of age.



The agency noted that the teething spoon can break in a child's mouth when being used as a teether. This could choke the infants.



The recall was initiated after Sausalito, California-based Bonnsu received one report of an infant who bit through the silicone teething spoon, resulting in a piece separating inside the infant's mouth.



The spoons were sold in a set of two and in different colors. 'Miniware' is stamped in raised letters on the handle of the spoons.



The spoons were also sold in Meal Kit Configurations, such as 'First Bites' kit, 'First Bites Travel Kit', and 'Sip and Snack' kit.



The spoons were manufactured in Taiwan and sold online on Miniware.com and Amazon.com. The items were also sold at stores across the nation including Dillard's, The Tot, Turquoise, The Mellowland, Mom Loves Me, and Bitte from December 2017 through March 2020. The price of the products ranged between $14 and $42.



The consumers are asked to contact Bonnsu for a free replacement product.



In recent recalls of infant products, Kolcraft Enterprises Inc. in February called back inclined sleeper accessory sold with certain sleepers to prevent suffocation risk.



Infantino in early February had recalled around 14,000 units of Infant carriers, and four juvenile product companies in late January recalled around 168,100 units of inclined sleepers.



