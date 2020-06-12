

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With 826 additional deaths reporting in the last 24 hours, the total coronavirus death toll in the United States rose to 113820 on Friday.



In the same period, 17847 new cases were reported in the country, taking the total number of people infected with the deadly disease to 2023,347, according to Johns Hopkins University's latest update.



New York (30580 deaths, 380892 infections), New Jersey (12443 deaths, 165816 infections), Michigan (5985 deaths, 65449 infections), Massachusetts (7492 deaths, 104667 infections), Louisiana (2987 deaths, 44472 infections), Illinois (6185 deaths, 130603 infections), Pennsylvania (6113 deaths, 81848 infections), California (4934 deaths, 143377 infections), Connecticut (4146 deaths, 44461 infections), Texas (1930 deaths, 82658 infections), Georgia (2375 deaths, 54973 infections), Virginia (1520 deaths, 52647 infections), Maryland (2875 deaths, 60197 infections), Florida (2848 deaths, 69069 infections), Indiana (2380 deaths, 38748 infections), Ohio (2492 deaths, 40004 infections), Colorado (1582 deaths, 28632 infections), Minnesota (1280 deaths, 29316 infections), Arizona (1135 deaths, 31267 infections)and Washington (1194 deaths, 24779 infections) are the worst-affected U.S. states.



According to the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering, global deaths reached 421,856, and the number of cases crossed 7.5 million.



While the U.S. continue to be the worst affected country, the situation in India worsened with it overtaking the U.K. to become fourth in the total number of COVID cases - 297,535 - recorded.



European Union Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides told EU health ministers in a video conference that COVID-19 crisis is not over yet, and governments need to be vigilant.



Meanwhile, a new study by researchers in Texas and California shows wearing a mask is the most effective way to stop community spread of coronavirus.



Comparing Covid-19 infection rate trends in Italy and New York, it was found that cases came down only after wearing face masks was made mandatory.



