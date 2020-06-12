

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Kite, a Gilead Company (GILD) said it has received approval to implement a variation to the Yescarta Marketing Authorization from the European Medicine Agency for end-to-end manufacturing. With the approval, the company's European manufacturing facility for the manufacture of individualized cell therapies, is now fully operational.



The company's European cell therapy manufacturing facility is located outside of Amsterdam. It has the capacity to produce therapy for up to 4,000 patients per year. Kite has nearly 90 qualified treatment centers in 16 countries across Europe and Israel.



