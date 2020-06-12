

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's current account deficit widened in April from last year, data from the central bank showed Friday.



The current account deficit increased to $5.062 billion from $496 million in the same period last year. In March, the current account deficit was $4.844 billion.



The goods deficit increased by $2.279 billion with a net outflow of $3.810 billion and services logged a net outflow of $240 million versus an inflow of $2.333 billion in the same month last year.



Investment income under primary income item posted a net outflow of $1.036 billion in April, while the secondary income account recorded a net inflow of $74 million.



The capital account deficit was $3 billion in April and financial account surplus decreased to $2.306 billion in April from $7.656 billion in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de