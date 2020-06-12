

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook has committed $100 million for a new racial justice and equality initiative saying, 'The unfinished work of racial justice and equality call us all to account.'



'Things must change, and Apple's committed to being a force for that change,' Cook tweeted.



Cook had two weeks ago in a memo to employees condemned the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old African American, and called for the creation of a 'better, more just world for everyone.



Detailing the new initiative in a video post accompanying the tweet, Cook said it will initially begin in the U.S. and expand globally over time to challenge the systemic barriers to opportunity and dignity that exists for communities of colour and particularly for the black community with special focus on issues of education, economic equality and criminal justice reform.



He noted that the new initiative will be led by Lisa Jackson, Vice President of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives at Apple. She has already made a mark in achieving Apple's goal of improving the environmental sustainability of its supply chain.



Apple is already partnering with community colleges, Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), minority-serving institutions, Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education and others through programs like AppleCare College and Apple HBCU Scholars internship program.



The new effort will build on this long standing work with these institutions and underserved students and teachers as well as forging new partnerships with organizations like the Equal Justice Initiative, a nonprofit that focuses on criminal justice reform and racial injustice.



Cook said Apple will run a new developer entrepreneurial camp for the black developers ahead of its worldwide developers conference later this month to foster the best ideas among them.



Apple is also committed to increasing its total spending with black partners and increasing representation across companies it does business with in its supply chain and professional service partners, Cook said.



Several other companies too have announced millions in donations to support the campaign BlackLivesMatter that was started with the protests seeking racial justice. They include Facebook, Cisco, Uber, Intel, shopify, PayPal, Airbnb, Amazon, H&M, McDonald's, Gap, and Alphabet's YouTube.



PayPal has committed the highest amount of$530 million to support black and minority-owned businesses and communities in the U.S. to help address economic inequality.



