

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks has banned employees from wearing any clothes or accessories that supports Black Lives Matter movement as it violates its dress code policy, BuzzFeed News reported citing an internal memo.



According to the coffee giant, which has already expressed its support to the movement, employees are not permitted to wear T-Shirts, buttons or pins that 'advocate a political, religious or personal issue'.



Starbucks VP of Inclusion and Diversity, Zing Shaw, indicated that wearing clothing and accessories highlighting Black Lives Matters could be misunderstood. According to her, there are agitators who misconstrue the fundamental principles of the movement, and in certain circumstances could intentionally re-purpose them to amplify divisiveness.



As per the internal memo, Starbucks store managers had contacted the management on behalf of employees with the request to wear pins or T- shirts in support of the movement.



Instead, Starbucks said its partners can show support to black partners by wearing Black Partner Network's 'keep It Brewing' T-shirt.



A Starbucks spokesperson reportedly said the dress code policy would remain in place as it was necessary to create a safe and welcoming environment for customers and staff.



Following the widespread protests related to the killing of George Floyd, the company on June 1 tweeted that it stands in solidarity with Black partners, customers and communities. It also tweeted later, 'Black lives matter. We are committed to being a part of change.'



Many corporate majors across the United States have expressed solidarity to the movement and announced millions in donations to support the campaign BlackLivesMatter. Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook has committed $100 million for a new racial justice and equality initiative, while PayPal has committed the highest amount of$530 million to support black and minority-owned businesses and communities.



