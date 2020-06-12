

BAD NEUSTADT AN DER SAALE (dpa-AFX) - German hospital operator Rhoen-Klinikum AG (RKKPF.PK) said that its supervisory board is in advanced negotiations regarding a termination of the service contract of the Management Board Chairman, Stephan Holzinger by the end of September 2020.



The conclusion of a termination agreement requires the consent of the Supervisory Board. It is uncertain whether an agreement will be reached and whether the consent of the Supervisory Board will be granted.



It is noted that Holzinger has a special right of termination in the event of a change of control.



