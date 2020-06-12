

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 10 am ET Friday, the University of Michigan is due to release preliminary consumer sentiment for June.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback recovered from its early low against the pound, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The greenback was worth 107.27 against the yen, 0.9466 against the franc, 1.1309 against the euro and 1.2590 against the pound as of 9:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

