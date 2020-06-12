

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After moving sharply higher early in the session, stocks fluctuated over the course of the trading day on Friday but maintained a largely positive bias. The advance on the day came on the heels of the sell-off seen in the previous session.



The major averages showed some wild swings before finishing the day firmly positive territory. The Dow spiked 477.37 points or 1.9 percent to 25,605.54, the Nasdaq jumped 96.08 points or 1 percent to 9,588.81 and the S&P 500 surged up 39.21 points or 1.3 percent to 3,041.31.



Despite the rebound on the day, the major averages posted steep losses for the week. The Dow and the S&P 500 plunged by 5.6 percent and 4.8 percent, respectively, while the Nasdaq slumped by 2.3 percent.



Bargain hunting contributed to the strength on Wall Street, as traders looked to pick up stocks at relatively reduced levels.



The steep drop on Thursday marked the worst day for the markets since the sell-off seen as worries about the coronavirus began to escalate in March.



Worries about a second wave of coronavirus infections contributed to the sharp losses in the previous session even as Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told CNBC the U.S. 'can't shut down the economy again.'



The sell-off on Thursday largely offset the gains seen earlier this month, although the major averages remain well off their March lows.



Adding to the positive sentiment, the University of Michigan released a report showing a continued rebound in U.S. consumer sentiment in the month of June.



The preliminary report showed the consumer sentiment index for June climbed to 78.6 from 72.3 in May and 71.8 in April. Economists had expected the index to rise 75.0.



Surveys of Consumers chief economist Richard Curtin said the increase by the index reflected gains in the outlook for personal finances and more favorable prospects for the national economy due to the reopening of the economy.



Meanwhile, a separate report from the Labor Department showed a bigger than expected jump in U.S. import prices in the month of May.



The Labor Department said import prices surged up by 1.0 percent in May after plunging by 2.6 percent in April. Economists had expected import prices to increase by 0.6 percent.



The rebound in import prices came as fuel prices spiked by 20.5 percent in May following the 31.0 percent nosedive in the previous month.



The report also showed a rebound in export prices, which climbed by 0.5 percent in May after tumbling by 3.3 percent in April. Export prices were expected to rise by 0.6 percent.



Sector News



Oil service stocks moved sharply higher on the day, regaining some ground following the steep drop seen over the past few sessions. Reflecting the strength in the sector, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index surged up by 5.1 percent.



The rebound by oil service stocks came despite a modest decrease by the price of crude oil, as crude for July delivery edged down $0.08 to $36.26 a barrel.



Bargain hunting also contributed to substantial strength among steel stocks, with the NYSE Arca Steel Index jumping by 4.6 percent after falling sharply earlier in the week.



Banking stocks also showed a strong move back to the upside on the day, driving the KBW Bank Index up by 4 percent.



Commercial real estate, housing, and transportation stocks also moved notably higher, regaining ground along with most of the other major sectors.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slid by 0.8 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell by 0.7 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets turned in a mixed performance on the day. While the German DAX Index dipped by 0.2 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index both rose by 0.5 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries gave back ground after moving sharply higher over the past few sessions. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, climbed 4.6 basis points to 0.699 percent.



Looking Ahead



Next week's trading may be driven by reaction to the latest news on the coronavirus virus, although traders are also likely to keep an eye on reports on retail sales, industrial production, and housing starts.



Federal Reserve Chari Jerome Powell's testimony before the Senate Banking Committee and the House Financial Services Committee is also likely to attract attention.



