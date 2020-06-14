

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Abbott Laboratories {ABT) said that new data showed its continuous glucose monitoring technology, FreeStyle Libre System, significantly reduced HbA1C levels in people with type 2 diabetes using insulin or not.



The results are similar to outcomes typically seen when adding insulin therapy to treatment regimens, indicating people may be able to manage their glucose levels with glucose monitoring technology, technology instead of adding insulin.



The results demonstrated overall lower HbA1c levels associated with the use of Abbott's technology, specifically a 0.8% drop after six months and 0.6% drop after one year of FreeStyle Libre system use - clinically significant reductions of average glucose levels over time toward the ADA's recommended A1c goal of 7% for adults with diabetes.



A separate trial demonstrated FreeStyle Libre portfolio use is associated with significant reductions of acute diabetes events and hospitalizations for a similar population.



