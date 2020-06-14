

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields has resigned after one of her officers shot and killed a black man.



But, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms reportedly said Erika will continue with the department in another role.



Keisha Lance Bottoms called for the officer who shot the man to be terminated.



Protesters in Atlanta took to the streets this weekend demanding action following death of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks.



People across the U.S. have already been protesting over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man in police custody.



According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Brooks was shot in the parking lot of a Wendy's restaurant in southeast Atlanta Friday night after he scuffled with officers and ran away with one of their stun guns.



On Friday, June 12, 2020, the Atlanta Police Department requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate an officer involved shooting.



According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicated that at about 10:33 pm on Friday, Atlanta Police Department was dispatched to the Wendy's located at 125 University Ave, Atlanta, GA. Officers were responding to a complaint of a male in a vehicle parked in the drive thru asleep, causing other customers to drive around the vehicle.



As per the preliminary information, a field sobriety test was performed on the male subject. After failing the test, the officers attempted to place the male subject into custody. During the arrest, the male subject resisted and a struggle ensued. The officer deployed a Taser.



Witnesses report that during the struggle the male subject grabbed and was in possession of the Taser. It has also been reported that the male subject was shot by an officer in the struggle over the Taser.



The male subject was transported to a local hospital where he died after surgery.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

