

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has moved lower in three straight sessions, surrendering more than 35 points or 1.2 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 2,920-point plateau although it may halt its slide on Monday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests a higher open on bargain hunting, although an increase in Covid-19 cases may limit the upside. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.



The SCI finished barely lower on Friday following mixed performances from the financial shares, property stocks and resource companies.



For the day, the index eased 1.16 points or 0.02 percent to finish at 2,919.74 after trading between 2,872.62 and 2,930.25. The Shenzhen Composite Index added 5.40 points or 0.29 percent to end at 1,870.70.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China dropped 0.95 percent, while China Construction Bank collected 0.47 percent, China Merchants Bank rose 0.09 percent, China Life Insurance retreated 0.92 percent, Ping An Insurance eased 0.09 percent, PetroChina sank 0.47 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) added 0.25 percent, Baoshan Iron climbed 1.33 percent, Gemdale fell 0.38 percent, Poly Developments gained 0.35 percent, China Vanke slipped 0.73 percent and Bank of China was unchanged.



The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved sharply higher on Friday, recovering from heavy selling a day earlier.



The Dow jumped 477.34 points or 1.90 percent to finish at 25,605.54, while the NASDAQ advanced 96.08 points or 1.01 percent to end at 9,588.81 and the S&P 500 climbed 39.21 points or 1.31 percent to close at 3,041.31. For the week, the Dow shed 5.6 percent, the NASDAQ lost 2.3 percent and the S&P fell 4.8 percent.



Bargain hunting contributed to the strength on Wall Street as traders looked to pick up stocks at relatively reduced levels. The steep drop on Thursday marked the worst day for the markets since the sell-off seen as worries about the coronavirus began to escalate in March.



Adding to the positive sentiment, the University of Michigan noted a continued rebound in U.S. consumer sentiment in June. Also, the Labor Department reported a bigger than expected jump in U.S. import prices in May.



Crude oil futures settled lower on Friday for their first weekly loss in seven weeks as uncertainty about energy demand amid worries about the global growth outlook weighed. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures ended down $0.08 or 0.2 percent at $36.26 a barrel.



Closer to home, China is scheduled to release a raft of data later today, including May figures for industrial production, retail sales, fixed asset investment, unemployment and house prices.



Industrial production is predicted to rise 5.0 percent on year after gaining 3.9 percent in April. Retail sales are tipped to fall an annual 2.0 percent after sinking 7.5 percent in the previous month. FAI is seen lower by 6.9 percent on year after dropping 10.3 percent a month earlier. The jobless rate in April was 6.0 percent and house prices rose 5.1 percent on year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de