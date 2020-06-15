

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pilgrim's Pride Corp. (PPC) said that its president and chief executive officer Jayson Penn has taken a paid leave of absence to focus on his defense of the recently disclosed indictment against him over alleged U.S. chicken price-fixing.



'The board takes the recent allegations very seriously and believes it is in the best interests of both Jayson and the company that he is given the opportunity to focus on his legal defense during this time,' Gilberto Tomazoni, chairman of Pilgrim's Pride said in a statement.



Meanwhile, the company has appointed Fabio Sandri, Pilgrim's CFO, as interim president and chief executive officer. Fabio Sandri joined Pilgrim's as Chief Financial Officer in June 2011.



Recently, four current and former senior executives from two major broiler chicken producers, including Pilgrim's Pride CEO Jayson Penn, have been indicted for price fixing.



The other executives allegedly involved in the price fixing include former Pilgrim's Pride vice president Roger Austin, Claxton Poultry Farms President Mikell Fries and Scott Brady, a former Pilgrim's Pride executive and current Vice President of Claxton.



According to the indictment, the Pilgrim's Pride and Claxton executives conspired to fix prices and rig bids for broiler chickens across the United States, from 2012 until at least early 2017.



