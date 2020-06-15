

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.30 am ET Monday, producer price data is due from Switzerland. Economists forecast producer and import prices to drop 4.6 percent annually in May after falling 4 percent a month ago.



Ahead of the data, the franc traded mixed against its major rivals. While it rose against the euro and the pound, it fell against the yen. Against the greenback, it held steady.



The franc was worth 112.49 against the yen, 0.9530 against the greenback, 1.0707 against the euro and 1.1877 against the pound as of 2:25 am ET.



