

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Scottish Investment Trust Plc. (SCIN.L) reported Monday that first-half return on ordinary activities before tax fell to 8.01 million pounds from last year's 10.90 million pounds.



Earnings per share were 9.73 pence, down 24.5 percent from 12.89 pence a year ago.



Income for the period was 10.01 million pounds, down from 12.88 million pounds a year ago.



Further, the Directors declared the second quarterly interim dividend for the year to October 31, 2020 of 5.7 pence per share.



The dividend is payable on August 3 to shareholders on the register on July 3.



The company targets to declare three quarterly interim dividends of 5.7p in the yearand to recommend a final dividend of more than 5.7p for approval by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting in 2021.



