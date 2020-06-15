

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch exports declined the most since mid-2009 and imports fell for the third month in a row, figures from the statistical office CBS showed on Monday.



Merchandise exports fell 11.2 percent year-on-year in April, following a 4.5 percent decrease in March. This was the biggest contraction since June 2009.



In April, exports of transport and machine decreased and conditions for exports were less favorable mainly due to the sharp contraction of German industrial production, the agency said.



Imports decreased 8.0 percent annually in April, following a 3.6 percent fall in the prior month. This was the largest decline since October 2009.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de