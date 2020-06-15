

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's tertiary industry activity declined for the third straight month in April, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Monday.



Tertiary industry activity decreased 6.0 percent month-on-month in April following a 3.8 percent fall in March.



Data showed that the broad-ranging personal services dropped 7.2 percent in April, and broad-ranging business services fell 4.0 percent.



Among components, living and amusement-related services, transport and postal activities, retail trade, wholesale trade, real estate, finance and insurance, business-related services, and goods rental and leasing decreased in April.



Meanwhile, medical, health care and welfare, information and communications, electricity, gas, heat supply and water increased in April.



On an annual basis, tertiary activity declined 11.5 percent in April, following a 5.3 percent fall in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de