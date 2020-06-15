

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland consumer prices declined for the second straight month in May, data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.



The consumer price index fell 0.2 percent year-on-year in May, following a 0.3 percent decrease in April.



Prices of cigarettes, long-distance train journeys and children's day care as well as maintenance charges were higher from a year ago. However, the increase was curbed most by reductions in the cost of petrol, light fuel oil, diesel and hotel room.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices remained unchanged in May, after a 0.3 percent decline in the previous month.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, fell 0.1 percent both on a monthly and annual basis in May.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

