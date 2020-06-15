

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rong Shing Trading NY Inc. is recalling certain Xi Zhi Liang Konjac powder Fruit Jelly Cups, citing choking risks to children, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a statement.



The recall was initiated as small jelly cups containing konjac powder have been implicated in choking deaths of children earlier. At present, small konjac powder jelly cups are under FDA import alert 35-15 and are not permitted for entry into the United States.



Meanwhile, Brooklyn, New York-based Rong Shing has not received any choking incidents related to its products.



The latest recall involves 21.1oz (600g) of Xi Zhi Liang Fruit Jelly Cups with UPC code of '6902934982138' and Best Before date of December 30, 2020.



The affected item comes in pink, yellow, and blue plastic backpacks. Inside each pack, there are numerous individual plastic jelly cups, and a toy car in a pouch on the front of the plastic backpack.



The recalled jelly cups were distributed in retail food stores across the United States.



Consumers are asked to return the products for a full refund.



In similar recalls, Bonnsu LLC, doing business as Miniware, last week recalled about 32,200 units of Miniware Teething Spoons citing chocking risks to infants.



For the same concerns, Manhattan Toy Co. LLC in early April called back about 4,000 units of Musical Lili Llama toys and Chicago, Illinois-based Contigo USA in February called back around 5.7 million of already recalled kids Water Bottles, due to issues with the replaced lids.



