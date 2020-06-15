

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) said it has appointed Vikram Kini as its senior vice president and Chief Financial Officer.



Emily Weaver, current Chief Financial Officer, is leaving to pursue other opportunities based on a mutual decision of her and the company, and not due to any dispute with the company or financial matter. Weaver will remain with the company through the end of the month to assist in the transition to Kini.



Kini will be succeeded by Kristen Actis-Grande as vice president of investor relations and financial planning and analysis (FP&A).



Kini has an extensive financial background spanning nearly 20 years, which includes almost 10 years with Ingersoll Rand. Kini has also served as the vice president of finance for the Industrials Segment and held leadership positions within treasury and IT. Prior to joining Ingersoll Rand in 2011, Kini held finance roles of increasing responsibility for General Electric and SABIC.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

INGERSOLL RAND-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de