

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's consumer price inflation eased to a six-month low in May, as initially estimated, final data from Statistics Poland showed on Monday.



The consumer price index rose 2.9 percent year-on-year in May, as estimated, after a 3.4 percent increase in April. This was the lowest since November 2019.



Prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels gained 7.5 percent annually in May. Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 6.2 percent and restaurants and hotels prices increased 6.0 percent.



Meanwhile, cost of transport declined 12.8 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices decreased 0.2 percent in May, following a 0.1 percent fall in the prior month. The monthly rate came in line with initial estimate.



