

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's trade surplus decreased in April as exports declined more than imports, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Monday.



The trade surplus decreased to EUR 5.78 billion in April from EUR 10.44 billion in March. In the same month last year, the trade surplus was EUR 5.39 billion.



Exports declined by a seasonally adjusted 32.0 percent monthly in April, and imports fell 11.0 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, exports decreased 10.0 percent annually in April, while imports declined 21.0 percent.



Data showed that exports to Britain decreased 26 percent on year in April, while imports were down 0.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de