

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) said that James Taiclet, 60, became president and CEO of the company. He succeeds Marillyn Hewson, 66, who has served as chairman, president and CEO since 2014 and president and CEO since 2013. Hewson will become executive chairman of the board.



Taiclet will continue to serve as a member of the corporation's board, which he joined in 2018.



In March 2020, American Tower Corp. (AMT) said its President, Chief Executive Officer and executive Chairman Jim Taiclet stepped down from the company to become president and CEO of Lockheed Martin.



Taiclet's tenure as CEO of American Tower Corporation started in 2003 and he became chairman, president and CEO in 2004. Prior to joining American Tower in 2001, Taiclet was president of Honeywell Aerospace Services, and prior to that was vice president, Engine Services at Pratt & Whitney. He was also previously a consultant at McKinsey & Company.



Lockheed said today that Frank St. John, 53, became chief operating officer. St. John joined Lockheed Martin more than 30 years ago as an engineering intern and took on roles of increasing responsibility in engineering and program management before joining the corporation's executive leadership team. Most recently, he served as executive vice president of Lockheed Martin's Rotary and Mission Systems business area and prior to that as executive vice president of Lockheed Martin's Missiles and Fire Control business area.



Stephanie Hill, 55, succeeded St. John as executive vice president of Rotary and Mission Systems. Most recently Hill served as senior vice president, Enterprise Business Transformation. Before that, she was deputy executive vice president of RMS and senior vice president for Corporate Strategy and Business Development. She has held positions of increasing responsibility since joining Lockheed Martin in 1987 as a software engineer.



Yvonne Hodge succeeded Hill as senior vice president, Enterprise Business Transformation. Previously Hodge was vice president of Business Innovation, Transformation, and Enterprise Excellence for the corporation's Space business area.



