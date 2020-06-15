

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's consumer price inflation eased in May, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Monday.



The consumer price index rose 2.0 percent year-on-year in May, slower than 2.1 percent increase in April. Economists had expected a 1.8 percent rise.



Prices for education grew 5.0 percent annually in May. Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages and miscellaneous goods and services increased by 4.8 percent and 3.8 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.3 percent in May, after remaining unchanged in the previous month.



The core CPI rose 2.0 percent annually in May and the index increased 0.3 percent from the previous month.



In May, the consumer price index calculation was significantly affected by the measures adopted in connection with the COVID-19 crisis and the cessation of field surveys, the agency said.



