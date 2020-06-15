

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - Retail majors Walmart, CVS, and Walgreens have taken the decision to stop locking up Black beauty and hair products in line with their support for the Black Lives Matter movement for racial equality and justice, multiple reports said.



In America, it was the practice for many retailers to display beauty products targeted at white women conveniently on shelves, but to lock up beauty products for Black customers. The retailers claim the practice was stop to theft.



Walmart also faced a lawsuit in 2018 by Essie Grundy for allegedly locking hair and body products meant for African-Americans behind glass shelves, segregated from products for non African-Americans. However, the case was later dismissed after Walmart defended that they take enhanced security measures for any products that have high rates of theft.



The latest decision to end that practice by the three retailers come at a time as protests across the country is intensifying against racial inequality following the merciless killing of African American George Floyd by Minneapolis police.



CVS, which said their product protection measures were not based on race or ethnicity, said it is taking steps in stores to ensure that no hair, beauty or personal care products for communities of color are kept in locked displays or shelving units. The drugstore chain also said it had expanded its stock of products that appeal to communities of color by 35 percent last year.



