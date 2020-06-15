

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Monday, many European countries started easing sweeping travel restrictions that were imposed in the wake of coronvirus pandemic.



As Covid-19 cases continue to fall, the European Commission recommended that member states reopen their borders.



Germany lifted a worldwide travel warning and withdrew security check points at its nine land borders, with countries including Austria and Denmark.



French President Emmanuel Macron announced that the government is removing all restrictions imposed on businesses and transport in the country from Monday. All cafes and restaurants can open.



'We must get our economy back on track whilst protecting the most vulnerable,' he said in an address to the nation.



Travelers from almost all European Union countries can enter France without quarantine.



Greece, the country with tourism being the main source of revenue, opened its borders to foreign tourists on Monday.



Direct international flights will start in tourism hotspots such as the islands of Mykonos, Rhodes, Corfu, Crete and Santorini on July 1.



Greece is one of the least affected countries in Europe by coronavirus.



All retain shops in England opened for the first time in nearly three months.



Belgium, Portugal and Switzerland are the other countries that have all relaxed their travel restrictions.



Spain extended ban on entry of foreign tourists to the country until June 21.



Globally, 7.9 million confirmed cases and more than 434,000 deaths have been reported so far.



The United Kingdom, Spain and Italy, which were among the five worst-affected countries in the world, have recently been replaced by Brazil, Russia and India.



