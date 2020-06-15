

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets closed lower on Monday as fears about a second wave of coronavirus infections after reports showed spikes in new cases in several parts across the world hurt sentiment.



Disappointing industrial production and retail sales data from China weighed as well. However, most of the markets in the region, including the major ones, recovered substantial portion of their losses after opening on a dismal note.



Positive reaction to news that Britain and the EU have agreed on plans to intensify Brexit negotiations in July and pave conducive conditions for concluding and ratifying a deal before the end of 2020, helped pull the markets off their lows.



The pan European Stoxx 600 shed 0.27%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 0.66%, Germany's DAX lost 0.32% and France's CAC 40 ended down 0.49%, while Switzerland's SMI bucked the trend and closed higher by 0.47%.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia and Spain closed with sharp to moderate losses. Turkey ended slightly weak, while Belgium, Greece, Ireland and Sweden ended on the positive side.



In economic news from eurozone, the euro area trade surplus reached its lowest since late 2011 as both exports and imports logged the biggest contraction on record in April amid coronavirus pandemic, data from Eurostat showed. The trade surplus plunged to a seasonally adjusted EUR 1.2 billion in April from EUR 25.5 billion in March. This was the lowest since October 2011.



Exports and imports decreased by a record 24.5% and 13% on month, respectively in April. On a yearly basis, exports were down 29.3% and imports decreased 24.8% in April. The unadjusted trade surplus was EUR 2.9 billion versus EUR 15.5 billion in the same period last year.



UK house prices increased in June as coronavirus containment measures were eased, data from property website Rightmove showed. Average asking price of property coming to market in England increased 1.9% in June compared to March before the housing market was put on hold. On a yearly basis, house prices advanced 2.9% in June after rising 3.5% in March.



Switzerland's producer and import prices declined at the fastest pace in over four years in May, falling by 4.5% year-on-year, after a 4% decline a month earlier, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed. The producer price index fell 2.4% annually in May and import prices dropped 8%.



In the U.K. market, Fresnillo plunged nearly 6% and Easyjet, Barratt Developments both ended lower by about 5%.



IAG, Taylor Wimpey, BHP Group, Anglo American, Berkeley Group, Polymetal International, Burberry Group and Glencore lost 2.5 to 4%. Melrose, BP, Standard Chartered and Rio Tinto also declined sharply.



Bunzi soared nearly 10%. Meggitt, Hikma Pharmaceutical and Ashtead Group gained more than 2%.



In France, Societe Generale, Sodexo, Pernod Ricard, BNP Paribas, ArcelorMittal and Essilor lost 1.6 to 2.4%, while Atos, Valeo, Safran, Saint Gobain, Airbus and Unibail Rodamco closed with solid gains.



In the German market, Lufthansa and Thyssenkrupp ended lower by 3.8% and 3.4%, respectively. Amogn the gainers, Wirecard climbed up 6.4%, while Volkswagen and Continental closed stronger by 1.8% and 1.7%, respectively.



Shares of Swiss sensor maker Sensirion rose 20%, buoyed by strong outlook for the current year. The company also confirmed mid-term growth prospects.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de