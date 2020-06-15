

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lennar Corp. (LEN.B) released a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit totaled $517.41 million, or $1.65 per share. This compares with $421.47 million, or $1.30 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.9% to $5.29 billion from $5.56 billion last year.



Lennar Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $517.41 Mln. vs. $421.47 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.65 vs. $1.30 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.14 -Revenue (Q2): $5.29 Bln vs. $5.56 Bln last year.



